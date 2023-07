Packers Worked Out Five Players Including QB Jacob Eason

The Green Bay Packers worked out five free agents including QB Jacob Eason on Tuesday.

The full list of tryouts includes:

WR Cody Chrest WR Tyshaun James WR Braydon Johnson WR Samson Nacua QB Jacob Eason

Eason, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Seattle later waived Eason. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2022 season. Carolina cut him loose after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

Eason had a stint with the 49ers practice squad following a tryout before being cut again. The Panthers re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season and recently cut him back in May.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.