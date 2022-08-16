Packers Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in four defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday.

Packers Helmet

The full list includes:

  • Marcus Murphy
  • De’Vante Cross
  • Josh Saunders
  • Kendall Karcz

Cross signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in May but was cut loose after a week. He converted from quarterback to receiver in his first two years in college and then finished his career at Virginia as a safety. 

During his five-year college career, Cross recorded 130 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, and 15 pass defenses. 

 
 
 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply