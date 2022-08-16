Packers Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in four defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
-
Marcus Murphy
-
De’Vante Cross
-
Josh Saunders
-
Kendall Karcz
Cross signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in May but was cut loose after a week. He converted from quarterback to receiver in his first two years in college and then finished his career at Virginia as a safety.
During his five-year college career, Cross recorded 130 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions, and 15 pass defenses.
