The Green Bay Packers worked out four players on Monday, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

TE Cary Angeline TE Alize Mack WR Matthew Sexton QB Kyle Sloter

Sloter, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Broncos cut him loose.

From there, Sloter had brief stints with the Vikings, Cardinals and Lions before the Bears signed him to their practice squad in November of last year. The Raiders signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose in April. He had come back for a brief stint on the taxi squad when he was released again earlier this season.

During his college career at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado, Sloter appeared in 34 games and completed 198 passes on 320 attempts (61.9 percent) for 2,656 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.