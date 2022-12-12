Packers Worked Out Six Players

The Green Bay Packers hosted six free agents for a workout on Monday, according to Rob Demovsky.

The full list of players includes:

WR Tyshaun James WR Joshua Johnson RB Mark Thompson CB D.J. Daniel T Jean Delance C Michael Menet

Thompson, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Thompson spent a month on the Ravens’ practice squad before finishing out the year on the Jets’ taxi squad. He had brief stints with the Lions and Ravens before the Raiders signed him to futures deal in January of 2020.

Thompson lasted just a few weeks with the Raiders before they opted to waive him.

During his two years at Florida, Thompson rushed for 596 yards on 126 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 16 receptions for 184 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.