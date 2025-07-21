Packers Worked Out Six Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers worked out six players today, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Packers Helmet

The full group includes: 

  1. LB K.J. Cloyd
  2. LB Kalen DeLoach
  3. LB Caleb Johnson
  4. DB Derrick Langford
  5. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  6. WR Will Sheppard

Of the group, Sheppard was signed to a contract. 

Sheppard, 23, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Madisonville, Louisiana. He committed to Vanderbilt and transferred to Colorado after four years for his final season. 

In his collegiate career, Sheppard appeared in 56 games and caught 200 passes for 2,688 yards and 27 touchdowns. 

