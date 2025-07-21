The Green Bay Packers worked out six players today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full group includes:

LB K.J. Cloyd LB Kalen DeLoach LB Caleb Johnson DB Derrick Langford WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Will Sheppard

Of the group, Sheppard was signed to a contract.

Sheppard, 23, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Madisonville, Louisiana. He committed to Vanderbilt and transferred to Colorado after four years for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Sheppard appeared in 56 games and caught 200 passes for 2,688 yards and 27 touchdowns.