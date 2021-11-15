Packers Worked Out Three Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Green Bay Packers worked out S Christian Elliss, RB Kerrith Whyte and TE Caleb Wilson.

Whyte, 25, was selected in the seventh round out of Florida Atlantic by the Bears in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Chicago elected to waive Whyte that September and signed him to their practice squad once clearing waivers. The Steelers signed Whyte to their active roster later in the year.

Whyte spent all of last season on the Lions’ practice squad before a brief stint with the Bills this summer. He signed briefly on to the Jaguars’ practice squad in October before being released earlier this month.

In 2019, Whyte appeared in six games for the Steelers and rushed 24 times for 122 yards (5.1 YPC) and caught one pass for nine yards.