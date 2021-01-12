Packers Working Out DE Breeland Speaks & TE Bronson Kaufusi

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers brought in free-agent DE Breeland Speaks and TE Bronson Kaufusi for workouts this week.

Speaks, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks spent last season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL and also served a four-week suspension. He had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later.

In 2018, Speaks appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.