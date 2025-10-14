Packers Working Out Three Including OLB DJ Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers are working out three players today.
The full list includes:
- OLB Andrew Farmer
- OLB DJ Johnson
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
Johnson, 26, was a third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and was set to make a base salary of $1.25 million in 2025.
However, he was released partway through the season.
In 2025, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded two total tackles.
