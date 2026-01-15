Packers Working Towards New Deal With HC Matt LaFleur?

Packers HC Matt LaFleur’s future with the team has been in question since their postseason loss, as negotiations were said to be “up in the air.”

Appearing on Wake Up Barstool’s show, Dianna Russini of The Athletic said she gets the sense that Green Bay and LaFleur are going to work out a deal for him to remain with the team. She hasn’t had any conversations telling her there’s any major hold up in the negotiations, and believes they are in deep talks right now to keep him with the orgnanzation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and echoed this, saying the two sides have been working on an extension. Schefter says the expectation is LaFleur will be back and they will work things out.

Schefter also adds LaFleur would have a massive market if they cannot come to an agreement, as other teams would be willing to offer plenty of money and possibly even draft compensation for his services.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.

We’ll have more on the Packers and LaFleur as the news is available.