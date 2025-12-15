Packers WR Christian Watson Avoided Major Shoulder Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Packers WR Christian Watson did not suffer a major shoulder injury in the team’s Week 15 loss to the Broncos.

Watson exited the game and went to a local hospital for further testing, but he ultimately returned to Green Bay with the team. It remains to be seen if he will be able to play on Saturday against the Bears.

Watson, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which included a $3,900,750 signing bonus, when he signed a one-year extension through 2026.

In 2025, Watson has appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 28 of 43 targets for 481 yards (17.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.