Packers WR Christian Watson Believed To Have Suffered Torn ACL & Additional Damage

Ian Rapoport reports that Packers WR Christian Watson is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in his knee, along with additional damage.

Rapoport adds that the injury will put the beginning of Watson’s 2025 season in jeopardy. He will likely be placed on injured reserve by the team in the coming days.

Watson suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee on Sunday, which was the knee that he had previously injured.

Watson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Watson as it becomes available.