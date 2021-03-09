Packers WR Devin Funchess Agrees To Pay Cut

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Packers WR Devin Funchess has agreed to a restructured deal.

Funchess will take a roughly $750,000 pay cut to stay in Green Bay in 2021, per Rapoport.

Funchess, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Colts in 2019.

Funchess was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Packers. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

In 2019, Funchess appeared in one game and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving before being placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.