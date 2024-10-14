Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks Week-To-Week With Shoulder Injury

According to Jordan Schultz, Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks is week-to-week with a shoulder injury picked up in Week 6’s win against the Cardinals.

The young wideout will miss some time but fortunately for the Packers they have a deep group of skill position players on offense to lean on while he’s out.

Wicks, 23, was a two-year starter at Virginia and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021. He was drafted by the Packers with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,142,544 rookie contract that included a $302,544 signing bonus.

In 2024, Wicks has appeared in six games for the Packers and caught 11 passes on 32 targets for 133 yards and three touchdowns.