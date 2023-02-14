Panther Hire Jim Caldwell As Senior Assistant

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have hired Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant.

#Panthers agree to terms with Jim Caldwellhttps://t.co/s1hrlx8Pr0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2023

Caldwell has interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching job this offseason and previously turned down an offensive coordinator interview with the Commanders to pursue head coaching opportunities.

Caldwell, 67, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence that July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

We will have more on Caldwell and the Panthers as it becomes available.