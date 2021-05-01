Panther Signing Grambling State G David Moore

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing Grambling State G David Moore to a contract.

Moore is set to receive a $15,000 signing bonus and a $110,000 guaranteed base salary.

Moore, 22, is a two-year starter at Grambling State before opting out of last season.

During his college career at Grambling State, Moore appeared in 28 games and made 15 starts at left guard.