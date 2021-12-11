Panthers Activate OL Cameron Erving From IR, Among Other Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game.

The full list includes:

Panthers activated OL Cameron Erving from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Pathers activated OLB Frankie Luvu from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Panthers elevated RB Reggie Bonnafon and OL Patrick Omameh to their active roster.

Erving, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Erving has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and made seven starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 70 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.