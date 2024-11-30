Panthers Activate OLB Amare Barno From PUP List, Elevate Two Players

The Panthers announced that they have activated OLB Amare Barno from the physically unable to perform list and waived LB Thomas Incoom.

The team also elevated WR Dan Chisena and TE Stephen Sullivan from the practice squad.

Barno, 25, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

In 2023, Barno made one start in 15 games played for the Panthers, recording 21 tackles.