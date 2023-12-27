Panthers Activate RB Tarik Cohen From PS Injured List, Place OLB Amaré Barno On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they placed OLB Amaré Barno on injured reserve and activated RB Tarik Cohen from the practice squad’s injured list.

Cohen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent the 2021 season on the PUP list.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation and he tore his Achilles working out last May. He signed with the Panthers practice squad following a workout earlier this season.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).