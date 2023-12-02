Panthers Announce Five Moves, Including Activating S Jeremy Chinn From IR.

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they have activated CB Jaycee Horn, S Jeremy Chinn, and OLB Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve.

The Panthers also elevated DL Chris Wormley and OL Justin McCray for Week 13.

Chinn, 25, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn is in the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

He’s been out since mid-October with a quad injury.

In 2023, Chinn has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass defense.