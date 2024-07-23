Panthers Activate Two Players

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated fifth-round CB Chau Smith-Wade and WR Jalen Coker from the active/PUP list.
Smith-Wade, 21, played four years at Washington State before entering the 2024 NFL Draft with remaining eligibility. The Panthers selected him in the fifth round.
He signed a four-year, $4,343,984 rookie contract that includes a $323,984 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Smith-Wade recorded 102 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovery, three interceptions and 18 pass deflections in 33 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!