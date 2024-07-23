Panthers Activate Two Players

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated fifth-round CB Chau Smith-Wade and WR Jalen Coker from the active/PUP list.

Smith-Wade, 21, played four years at Washington State before entering the 2024 NFL Draft with remaining eligibility. The Panthers selected him in the fifth round.

He signed a four-year, $4,343,984 rookie contract that includes a $323,984 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Smith-Wade recorded 102 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovery, three interceptions and 18 pass deflections in 33 career games.