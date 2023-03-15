Panthers Agree To Terms With DL Deshawn Williams

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they’ve agreed to a contract with DL Deshawn Williams.

Williams, 30, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He spent over two years in Cincinnati before signing a futures contract with the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Denver waived Williams coming out of the preseason. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Colts before returning to the Broncos in 2019. From there, the Broncos re-signed Williams to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos, picking up 30 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and three passes defended.