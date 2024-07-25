Panthers Also Working Out OLBs Marquis Haynes & Kemoko Turay

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are hosting OLB Marquis Haynes for a workout on Thursday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 adds OLBs Kemoko Turay, Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue are also working out with Carolina Thursday.

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal.

In 2023, Haynes appeared in seven games for the Panthers making one start and recording 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Turay, 29, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

He concluded his rookie deal and was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers in 2020. He was on and off of their roster until catching on with the Falcons in July 2023, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed with Atlanta’s practice squad.

Atlanta cut him loose in September of last year and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.