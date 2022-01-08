Panthers Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves ahead of their season finale in Week 18.
The full list includes:
- Panthers signed TE Stephen Sullivan to their active roster.
- Panthers elevated RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR C.J. Saunders, CB Madre Harper, DT Frank Herron, and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster.
- Panthers signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
- Panthers released CB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.
Sullivan, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.
Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and was on and off of the unit until signing a futures deal with the Panthers for 2021. He was released coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad soon after.
For his career, Sullivan has been active for three games, but has yet to catch a pass.
