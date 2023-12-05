Panthers Announce Four Moves For Week 14

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves for Week 14 on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Panthers signed OL Justin McCray to their active roster.

to their active roster. Panthers signed QB Jake Luton back to their practice squad.

back to their practice squad. Panthers released WR Matt Landers and OLB Jordan Thomas from their practice squad.

McCray, 30, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in May of 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and spent the entire year on Tennessee’s practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract.

After sitting out the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Packers signed him to a deal for the 2017 season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal the following year. Green Bay later traded him to the Browns.

From there, McCray joined the Falcons for the 2020 season before agreeing to a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texans in 2021. He played out that deal and signed on with the Panthers for the 2023 season before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, McCary appeared in 12 games for the Texans and made two starts for them.