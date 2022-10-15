Panthers Announce Four Moves Including Elevating QB Jacob Eason

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Panthers placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Panthers signed LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.

to their active roster. Panthers elevated QB Jacob Eason and CB Tae Hayes to their active roster.

Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.