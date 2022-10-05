Panthers Announce Three Moves, Including Placing S Jeremy Chinn On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have placed S Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve.

Panthers place Jeremy Chinn on injured reservehttps://t.co/gNV0z6JEIL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 5, 2022

In corresponding moves, the team is promoting S Juston Burris to the active roster and re-signing S Kenny Robinson to the practice squad.

Chinn, 24, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that includes a $1,371,980 signing bonus.

In 2022, Chinn has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording 19 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Chinn as it becomes available.