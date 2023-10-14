Panthers Announce Four Moves, Placing TE Ian Thomas On IR

The Panthers announced four roster moves on Saturday, placing TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve and using standard elevations on S Matthias Farley and OL Justin McCray.

The Panthers also announced they are activating TE Stephen Sullivan off of injured reserve.

Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

In 2023, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 36 yards.

