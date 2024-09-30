Panthers Announce Three Practice Squad Transactions

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WR Deven Thompkins and TE Stephen Sullivan to the practice squad.

To make room, the team cut WR Sam Pinckney from the unit. Both Thompkins and Sullivan were with the Panthers in August before getting hurt and later cut with injury settlements.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

OLB Kenny Dyson DE TJ Smith LB Chandler Wooten QB Jack Plummer OLB Thomas Incoom OL Ja’Tyre Carter WR Deon Cain G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson DB Azizi Hearn DE DeShawn Williams TE Jordan Matthews DB Alex Cook DB Justin Hardee WR Deven Thompkins TE Stephen Sullivan

Thompkins, 24, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation this offseason and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp but was waived with an injury designation.

In 2023, Thompkins appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 17 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown. He also had eight carries for 56 yards.