Panthers Announced Four Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve and promoted CB Caleb Farley from the practice squad to the active roster.

Carolina also designated OLB Amare Barno to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

They also signed DT Sam Roberts to the practice squad.

Farley, 26, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus when he was cut.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May, then cut him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Panthers practice squad in October.

In 2024, Farley has appeared in three games for the Panthers and recorded five total tackles.