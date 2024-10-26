Panthers Believed To Be Looking For Mid-Round Pick For Diontae Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, Panthers WR Diontae Johnson is one of two receivers along with Jaguars WR Christian Kirk who have generated the most trade interest up to this point.

Schefter says it wouldn’t be a surprise if at least one or possibly both are traded before the No. 5 trade deadline.

Sources who spoke to Schefter believe the Panthers are looking for a mid-round pick in return for Johnson.

Schefter adds that some sources believe “it’s only a question of where Johnson winds up before the trade deadline.”

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in seven games and caught 30 passes for 357 yards receiving and three touchdowns.