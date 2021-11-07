Panthers C Matt Paradis Suffers Left ACL Tear

Ian Rapoport reports that Panthers’ C Matt Paradis suffered a left ACL tear during the first quarter on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season as a result.

You can expect the Panthers to place Paradis on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster in his place.

Paradis, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and later signed to their practice squad.

Denver brought Paradis back on an exclusive rights contract before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.914 million restricted deal. Paradis departed for a three-year, $27 million contract with the Panthers back in 2019.

In 2021, Paradis appeared in and started eight games for the Panthers at center.

We will have more news on Paradis’ injury as it becomes available.