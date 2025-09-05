Panthers CB Damarri Mathis Undergoing Surgery On Torn ACL

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced that CB Damarri Mathis suffered a torn ACL in practice this week and is scheduled to undergo surgery, per David Newton of ESPN.

Mathis will be placed on injured reserve soon.

Mathis was cut by the Broncos and was quickly claimed by Carolina in recent weeks.

Mathis, 26, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2021. He was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 115 pick in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh in 2022.

Mathis was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,438,963 with a signing bonus of $778,963 when the Broncos cut him loose. The Panthers claimed him off waivers.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and one pass deflection.