Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Could Go On IR With Hamstring Injury

Panthers HC Frank Reich said CB Jaycee Horn suffered a “serious” hamstring injury in Week 1 that could require surgery and result in him being placed on injured reserve.

It’s an unfortunate blow to Carolina’s defense and Horn, who missed time in the Panthers’ offseason program due to a foot injury. Horn has had a difficult time staying healthy through the first three years of his career, also missing extended periods in 2021 and 2022.

Horn, 23, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.