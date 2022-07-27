Panthers CB Rashaan Melvin Retiring

The Panthers announced that CB Rashaan Melvin is choosing to retire and will not report to training camp.

Veteran CB Rashaan Melvin won't be out here today, as he has chosen to retire. The Panthers will have an open roster spot. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) July 27, 2022

He’ll go on the reserve-retired list and Carolina will have an open roster spot to fill. Melvin was a veteran depth player for the Panthers last season and looked to be competing for a similar role in 2022.

Melvin, 32, originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He has played for a few teams since the Buccaneers cut him before the start of the 2014 season including the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots.

The Raiders signed Melvin to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in 2018 and he took another one-year deal a year later with the Lions worth $3.5 million. In 2020, he signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Jaguars, but opted out of the season. Jacksonville released him after the season.

He caught on with the Panthers on a one-year deal for 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The team later brought him up to the active roster. He was re-signed to a one-year deal for 2022.

For his career, Melvin appeared in 74 games over nine seasons with the Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, Lions and Panthers. He recorded 258 total tackles, three forced fumbles, four interceptions and 41 pass deflections.