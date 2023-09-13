Panthers Claim CB Sam Webb Off Raiders Practice Squad

According to Vic Tafur and first reported by MLFootball, the Panthers are signing CB Sam Webb off the Raiders practice squad to their active roster.

Webb, 25, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western in May of last year and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster. He was among the Raiders’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2022, Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.