Panthers Claim G Mason Brooks Off Waivers From Commanders, Waive G Nash Jensen

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers claimed G Mason Brooks off of waivers from the Commanders on Thursday and waived G Nash Jensen in a corresponding move.

Brooks, 24, originally signed on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in May of last year. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts as a rookie and spent the year on their practice squad.

Washington cut him loose this week.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.