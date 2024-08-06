Panthers Claim S Caden Sterns Off Waivers

The Carolina Panthers announced they have claimed S Caden Sterns, who was waived yesterday by the Broncos.

#Panthers claim a former Broncos safety and waive offensive linemanhttps://t.co/YeqRweCCtb — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 6, 2024

In a corresponding move, the team waived OL J.D. DiRenzo with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

It’s worth noting the Panthers are No. 1 in the waiver priority, and Sterns played for DC Ejiro Evero for a season in 2022.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus.

Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.