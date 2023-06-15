Panthers Claim S Josh Thomas, Waive S Vernon Scott

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve claimed S Josh Thomas off waivers from the Cardinals and waived S Vernon Scott.

Thomas, 26, wound up going undrafted out of App. State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills and was on and off of their roster over the next few years.

The Cardinals signed Thomas to a contract at the start of the 2022 season. He returned to Arizona on a futures contract, but was just recently waived.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in two games and recorded three tackles.