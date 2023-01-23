Panthers Complete Interview With Sean Payton

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have completed an in-person interview with former Saints HC Sean Payton.

The interview was initially scheduled for last week but had to be pushed back due to the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner Dave Tepper also owns Charlotte FC.

Next up for Payton is a second interview with the Broncos and a meeting with the Cardinals. He’s already interviewed with the Texans.

In an interview last week, Payton said he thought the Saints would take a “mid-to-late first-round pick” in exchange for his contractual rights.

Here’s where Carolina’s search stands so far:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Interviewed) Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Scheduled) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Canceled) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Withdrawn) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested, Declined)

Payton, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.