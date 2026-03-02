Panthers Could Extend WR Jalen Coker

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could sign WR Jalen Coker to a contract extension this offseason.

Coker is scheduled to be an exclusive rights restricted free agent this offseason, as he signed a two-year deal with Carolina when getting promoted from the practice squad in 2024.

Because Coker has less than three accrued seasons, he’s an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he cannot negotiate with any other teams if the Panthers offer him at least a league-minimum contract.

He’s produced well as an undrafted free agent, including his nine-catch, 134-yard playoff performance where he led the team in receiving across the board.

Coker, 24, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster in 2024 and signed him to a two-year, $1.755 million deal.

In 2025, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards (11.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.