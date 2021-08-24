Panthers Cut DT Caraun Reid & DE Kendall Donnerson

The Panthers announced they have cut DE Kendall Donnerson and DT Caraun Reid.

#Panthers make two more cuts to get to 80 https://t.co/YXvn5NBBPk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2021

Carolina needed to make two more roster moves to get to 80 players before today’s deadline.

Reid, 29, was drafted in the fifth round by the Lions back in 2014. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Reid suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2016 and was placed on injured reserve. In 2017, the Chargers released him and he had brief stints with the Lions, Washington and Colts before signing on with the Cowboys. From there, Reid played for the Cardinals and Jaguars. The Panthers initially signed him to a deal in May In 2020, Reid totaled five tackles and no sacks in seven games for Jacksonville. Donnerson, 25, was drafted in the seventh round out of Southeast Missouri State by the Packers in 2018. He signed a standard four-year rookie deal but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Packers re-signed Donnerson to the practice squad and signed him to the active roster later in 2018, but Green Bay waived him with an injury designation during training camp in 2019. Donnerson signed onto the Raiders practice squad in October 2019, but the team waived him in May of last year. He then spent a month on the Bengals practice squad during the season. As a free agent, Donnerson signed a one-year $660,000 deal with the Panthers this May, but the team released him just ten days later. He caught on briefly with the Saints, before re-signing back with Carolina earlier this month. Donnerson has yet to appear in an NFL game.