Panthers Cut OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

The Carolina Panthers announced they have cut OLB K’Lavon Chaisson.
The former first-round pick had been signed this offseason to try and fortify one of the weakest positions on the roster for Carolina.
However, he’s been unable to assert himself as a starter or even a top role in the rotation.
Chaisson, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.
The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason.
In 2023, Chaisson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.
