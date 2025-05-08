Panthers Cut TE Colin Granger

According to Joe Person, the Panthers have cut TE Colin Granger.

Person adds Granger, a former basketball player who was attempting to make the transition to tight end, was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Carolina has its rookie minicamp this week and needs to trim down the roster to make room for undrafted free agent signings.

Granger spent five years at the collegiate level playing basketball for Ohio University, Western Carolina and Coastal Carolina. He is listed at 6-9 and 230 pounds.

In his college career, Granger appeared in 120 games and made 20 starts. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game in his five years.