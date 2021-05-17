Panthers Cut Three Players

The Carolina Panthers officially waived K Matt Ammendola, LB Daniel Bituli and DT P.J. Johnson on Monday.

Johnson, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Detroit but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chargers later signed Johnson to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in 2020. Los Angeles opted to waive him and he had a brief stint with the Cardinals before eventually catching on with the Seahawks.

The Panthers signed Johnson to a contract last month.

During his one year at Arizona, Johnson recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass defense over the course of nine games.