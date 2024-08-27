Panthers Cutting WR Terrace Marshall

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are cutting WR Terrace Marshall as they trim down the roster.

Carolina has tried to trade Marshall for the better part of the past 12 months, but with no takers the two sides will part ways.

The former second-rounder has had a good training camp and preseason so it’s possible he could draw some interest on the waiver wire tomorrow.

Marshall, 24, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marshall is in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million that also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Marshall as the news is available.