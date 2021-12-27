Panthers DE Brian Burns Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Tom Pelissero, Panthers DE Brian Burns has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Panthers sent players home today after having a wave of positive tests, so more bad news is likely coming.

Burns, 23, was a fourth-team All-American in 2018, first-team All-ACC, and a Bednarik Award semifinalist. He was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019.

Burns is in the third year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that includes $7,867,408 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Burns has appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 48 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.