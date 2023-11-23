Panthers Designate DE Yetur Gross-Matos To Return From IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve designated DE Yetur Gross-Matos to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Panthers to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Gross-Matos, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $8,198,828 contract and stands to make $1,628,022 for the 2023 season.

Gross-Matos is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career next March.

In 2023, Gross-Matos has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.