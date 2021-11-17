Panthers Designate G John Miller & DE Darryl Johnson To Return From IR

The Panthers announced they have designated G John Miller and DE Darryl Johnson to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before the Panthers have to add them to the active roster.

Miller, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Miller has started six games for the Panthers at guard and is rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 66 guard out of 75 qualifying players.