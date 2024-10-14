Panthers Designate RB Jonathon Brooks To Return From PUP List

According to Tom Pelissero, Panthers HC Dave Canales informed reporters that the team has opened up the practice window for rookie RB Jonathon Brooks to return from the physically unable-to-perform list.

Brooks was still working his way back from an ACL tear at the start of the season and is ramping up to make his NFL debut.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

