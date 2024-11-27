Panthers Designate S Nick Scott To Return From IR

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have designated S Nick Scott to return on injured reserve.

Scott, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him in March and he signed with Carolina.

In 2024, Scott has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 28 tackles and two passes defended.